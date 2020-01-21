Follow Us:
Monday, January 20, 2020

Kotak Mahindra Bank sees 27% rise in post-tax profit

The private bank incurred a non-recurring expense of about Rs 200 crore towards employee pension obligation during the quarter.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai | Updated: January 21, 2020 4:41:03 am
kotak mahindra bank, kotak mahindra bank q3 results, kotak mahindra bank december quarter results, kotak mahindra bank december 2019 quarter results, Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 profit rises 24 per cent to Rs 1,596 crore, banking sector news, company news, business news, indian express business The net interest income — the difference between the interest earned and interest expended — saw a rise of 17.2 per cent y-o-y to Rs 3,430 crore. (File)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Monday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in its net profit to Rs 1,596 crore for the quarter ended December, on the back of lower tax expense and a rise in non-interest income. The private bank incurred a non-recurring expense of about Rs 200 crore towards employee pension obligation during the quarter.

The net interest income — the difference between the interest earned and interest expended — saw a rise of 17.2 per cent y-o-y to Rs 3,430 crore. The net interest margin for the quarter stood at 4.69 per cent, up 8 basis points from the year-ago period

Gross NPAs rose to Rs 5,413 crore from Rs 5,033 crore in the September quarter. —FE

