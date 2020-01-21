Kotak Mahindra Bank sees 27% rise in post-tax profit

The net interest income — the difference between the interest earned and interest expended — saw a rise of 17.2 per cent y-o-y to Rs 3,430 crore. (File) The net interest income — the difference between the interest earned and interest expended — saw a rise of 17.2 per cent y-o-y to Rs 3,430 crore. (File)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Monday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in its net profit to Rs 1,596 crore for the quarter ended December, on the back of lower tax expense and a rise in non-interest income. The private bank incurred a non-recurring expense of about Rs 200 crore towards employee pension obligation during the quarter.

The net interest income — the difference between the interest earned and interest expended — saw a rise of 17.2 per cent y-o-y to Rs 3,430 crore. The net interest margin for the quarter stood at 4.69 per cent, up 8 basis points from the year-ago period

Gross NPAs rose to Rs 5,413 crore from Rs 5,033 crore in the September quarter. —FE

