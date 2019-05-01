Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 net up 25%

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,407 crore in Q4FY19 on account of a higher net interest income (NII) and a fall in its provisions. The bank reported a net profit of Rs 1,290 crore in Q4FY18.

Advertising

The private-sector lender’s total income rose by 18.5 per cent to Rs 7,672 crore on account of a 18 per cent rise in its NII to Rs 3,048 crore. NII is the difference between interest earned and interest paid by a bank. Provisions fell by 44.2 per cent y-o-y to Rs 171.3 crore. The bank has no exposure to IL&FS and Jet Airways, said the management. The net interest margin (NIM) rose by 15 basis points (bps) y-o-y to 4.48 per cent.

“During this quarter, we have laid focus on our risk adjusted returns which has showed on the NIMs,” said Jaimin Bhatt, CFO, Kotak Mahindra Bank. “We expect NIMs to be around 4.2-4.5 per cent in FY20.”

The asset quality depreciated with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising by 7 bps quarter-on-quarter to 2.14 per cent of the loan book. Net NPAs were up 4 bps sequentially at 0.75 per cent.

Advertising

“Our SMA2 loans amounted to Rs 138 crore for the quarter of which some have been classified as NPAs, but the book is in fine fettle,” said Uday Kotak, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) under Basel-3 norms amounted to 17.5 per cent. The minimum CAR under Basel-3 is 10.5 per cent.

Total deposits grew by 17.25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.2 lakh crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 1.9 lakh crore in Q4FY18. Advances grew 21.1 per cent to Rs 2.05 lakh crore for the quarter against Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the same period a year ago. The current account savings account (CASA) ratio as on stood at 52.5 per cent. “Sequential advances growth is muted but the yearly growth was led by agriculture loans on account of growth in CV and tractor loans,” said Bhatt. —FE