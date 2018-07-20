Kotak Bank net profit rises 16.90 per cent

Joint managing director Dipak Gupta said that trading segment among small and medium enterprises are facing margin pressure as the economy formalises and hence, there were higher instances of defaults. Joint managing director Dipak Gupta said that trading segment among small and medium enterprises are facing margin pressure as the economy formalises and hence, there were higher instances of defaults.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, India’s fourth-largest private lender, has reported a 16.90 per cent growth in the consoldiated net profit at Rs 1,574.48 crore for the quarter ended June 2018. However, standalone net profit growth slowed to 12.29 per cent at Rs 1,024.94 crore.

The SME book stood at Rs 18,000 crore or 10 per cent of the overall book and bad loans from this segment have shot up to 5 per cent against an overall 2.17 per cent. This has forced the lender to go slow on extending loans to this sector.

Joint managing director Dipak Gupta said that trading segment among small and medium enterprises are facing margin pressure as the economy formalises and hence, there were higher instances of defaults. Painting a not-so-rosy picture going ahead, he warned that the pain from this sector is not over yet and there will be “lot more NPA recognition” going forward.

“Up until now, most of us were carried away by the performance of the large and mid-corporate segment. A lot of us forgot that the SME sector can also have problems,” Gupta said. In what only aggravates the pain for the lender, Gupta said the bank is discovering that the value of the collateral has gone down by up to 40 per cent since the loans were sanctioned, leading to higher defaults. Coupled with this is the low realisation from liquidation exercises, resulting in lower recoveries.

