HDFC Bank Dy MD Kaizad Bharucha quits; was in race for MD post

Kaizad Bharucha, Deputy Managing Director of HDFC Bank, has sought to step down from the bank’s services with effect from December 31, 2026, after an association spanning more than three decades. Bharucha was among the contenders for the post of managing director and CEO of the bank, but Anup Bagchi was recommended for the position by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, HDFC Bank said its Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (GNRC) and the board of directors had accepted Bharucha’s request at their respective meetings held on October 16 and October 17. The request will be forwarded to the RBI for approval.