Jewellery-backed loans soar 70%, lead NBFC retail credit growth

Gold loans are glittering as never before, driving a surge in credit growth for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and emerging as the fastest-growing segment of retail credit amid high gold prices.
Outstanding NBFC loans against gold jewellery surged by 69.9% year-on-year to Rs 3.29 lakh crore by the end of May 2026 from Rs 1.94 lakh in May 2025, far outpacing the 19.5% growth in overall retail loans, according to the latest Reserve Bank of India data.
Gold loan outstanding of NBFC players has jumped by 136% from Rs 1.4 lakh crore in the last two years.
As a result, gold loans by NBFCs accounted for a much larger share of retail credit, reflecting increased borrower preference for secured lending backed by rising gold prices.
“In a country where household gold holdings are significant, the rapid growth of gold loans is enabling households to convert a traditionally held asset into a source of accessible finance. This is supporting greater financial inclusion while enabling consumers to meet a wide range of personal and livelihood needs,” said Manish Jain, Country Managing Director of Experian India.
The growth story is also becoming increasingly broad-based across the country.
While Southern India continues to remain an important market for gold loans, strong sourcing growth in FY26 was seen in states such as Uttar Pradesh (138%), West Bengal (112%), Rajasthan (105%) and Maharashtra (102%), highlighting growing acceptance of gold-backed lending beyond its traditional regional concentration and indicating a broader pan-India expansion trend, Experian said.
Story continues below this ad
There is evidence that gold loans are becoming an increasingly important gateway to formal credit for a wider spectrum of consumers. By unlocking the value of household gold, priority sector gold loans are helping convert dormant assets into productive capital, especially supporting women-led households, micro-enterprises, livelihood generation and greater participation in the formal financial ecosystem.
While companies have not yet reported any signs of stress in the segment, the practice of rolling over gold loans by making partial payments to extend the tenure and reset the loan period has become widespread.
However, latest RBI guidelines have placed strict limits on such rollovers.
Borrowers are now required to fully repay bullet loans within 12 months, and lenders are barred from “evergreening” loans by repeatedly extending the tenure without conducting fresh appraisals, said an industry player. Muthoot Finance, the largest player in the segment, reported Rs 1.65 lakh crore worth of gold loans and 196 tonnes of gold as security from customers in FY26.
Story continues below this ad
The industry portfolio, including banks, also expanded substantially from Rs 6.3 lakh crore in March 2023 to Rs.19.4 lakh crore by March 2026, reflecting sustained momentum across the category.
Retail loans accounted for the biggest share in non-banks’ loans at 43%, with gold loans — which are part of retail loans — making up 5.6% of all loans as at the end of May. Loans to industry had a share of 37.4%, with that of services at 13%.
Real estate loans spurt by 40.2%
Commercial real estate has emerged as the one of fastest-growing mainstream categories in credit growth in the NBFC sector with outstanding credit to the segment surging 40.2% year-on-year to Rs 1.196 lakh crore in May 2026 from Rs 85,317 crore a year ago, significantly outpacing the 10.2% growth recorded in May 2025, data released by the RBI on Tuesday shows.
The sharp rise suggests stronger financing activity for commercial property projects amid improving demand in office, warehousing and mixed-use developments.
Story continues below this ad
The spike has also raised concern as credit to commercial real estate is considered as a risky segment along with unsecured retail lending and microfinance lending, according to an official of a nationalised bank.
Overall, NBFCs, including housing finance companies (HFCs), continued to expand credit at a healthy pace in May 2026, with outstanding loans rising 14.2% to Rs 58.61 lakh crore from Rs 51.32 lakh crore a year earlier, RBI data shows.
Bank credit to NBFCs rose 33.7% year-on-year to around Rs 20.88 lakh crore by May 2026. This has improved NBFCs’ ability to extend loans to sectors where they have enjoyed a competitive edge, including commercial real estate.