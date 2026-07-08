Jewellery-backed loans soar 70%, lead NBFC retail credit growth

Retail loans accounted for the biggest share in non-banks’ loans at 43%, with gold loans — which are part of retail loans — making up 5.6% of all loans as at the end of May.

Gold loans are glittering as never before, driving a surge in credit growth for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and emerging as the fastest-growing segment of retail credit amid high gold prices.

Outstanding NBFC loans against gold jewellery surged by 69.9% year-on-year to Rs 3.29 lakh crore by the end of May 2026 from Rs 1.94 lakh in May 2025, far outpacing the 19.5% growth in overall retail loans, according to the latest Reserve Bank of India data.

Gold loan outstanding of NBFC players has jumped by 136% from Rs 1.4 lakh crore in the last two years.

As a result, gold loans by NBFCs accounted for a much larger share of retail credit, reflecting increased borrower preference for secured lending backed by rising gold prices.