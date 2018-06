Irdai permits LIC to pick up to 51% stake in debt-ridden IDBI Bank

As per reports, the finance ministry has approached insurance regulator Irdai, seeking permission for LIC to raise its stake in IDBI Bank. As per reports, the finance ministry has approached insurance regulator Irdai, seeking permission for LIC to raise its stake in IDBI Bank.

Insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) today permitted LIC to pick up to 51 per cent stake in the debt-ridden IDBI Bank, sources said. The decision, they said was taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors of Irdai at Hyderabad this afternoon.

LIC currently holds 11 per cent stake in the bank. Sources added that if the deal goes through, the IDBI Bank will get capital support of Rs 10,000-Rs 13,000 crore.

State-owned LIC has been looking to enter the banking space by acquiring majority stake in IDBI Bank as the deal is expected to provide business synergies despite the lender’s stressed balance sheet.

“You will get to know whatever is the decision. You will get to know after the minutes of the Board meeting are approved. We will be posting it on our website,” Irdai Chairman Subhash Chandra Khuntia told reporters after the Board meeting in Hyderabad.

However, according to sources, the regulator has permitted the LIC to pick up to 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, thereby relaxing existing rules for investment. As per norms, an insurance company cannot hold more than 15 per cent stake in a company.

IDBI Bank is grappling with mounting toxic loans with gross non-performing assets rising to a staggering Rs 55,600 crore at the end of latest March quarter. During the three months, the lender’s net loss stood at Rs 5,663 crore.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App