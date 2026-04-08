IPO-bound companies get SEBI breather as West Asia conflict triggers market slowdown

SEBI still mandates 25% MPS, but now allows lower initial float and longer timelines (up to 10 years) for large companies to reach it.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) granted a one-time relaxation related to public issue timelines as well as minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirements of companies on Tuesday. The move comes as the initial public offering (IPO) market sees a slowdown triggered by the West Asia conflict.

It has decided to grant one time relaxation to extend validity of the SEBI Observations letters — representing IPO clearance — expiring between April 1, 2026 and September 30, 2026 till September 30, 2026. The SEBI follows delays and change of fund-raising plans by companies in the wake of the sell-off in markets.

The regulator said it has received representation from the Industry Body on difficulties faced by the issuers in mobilizing resources and accessing the capital market in the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions.