Inter-creditor pact: ‘Operating guidelines by next week’

Operating guidelines for lead banks and the steering committee under the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) will be issued by the middle of next week, said C Venkat Nageswar, Deputy Managing Director (Global Markets), State Bank of India.

Nageswar is part of the Sunil Mehta-led committee, which was tasked with developing a resolution framework for stressed assets of under Rs 2,000 crore under the government’s Sashakt programme. “We are coming out with the operating guidelines. We have already drafted it and in a couple of days’ time, we will be circulating them to the banks. Once 66% of the banks agree to this, the operating guidelines will become enforceable,” Nageswar said.

The guidelines will define timelines for resolutions under the ICA and will also detail how to come up with a resolution plan, determine valuations and invite investment bankers as well as a voting mechanism. The committee is looking at floating an asset management company (AMC) and alternative investment funds (AIFs). —FE

