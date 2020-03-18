Do not believe in ‘mischievous’ rumours, we are financially strong: IndusInd Bank to stakeholders

Indusind Bank Ltd pamphlet is seen in this arranged photograph in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012. (Image source: Bloomberg) Indusind Bank Ltd pamphlet is seen in this arranged photograph in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has said that it is a financially strong, well-capitalised, profitable and growing entity with strong governance. “Various market rumours and speculation incorrectly reflect on the bank’s financial health and are totally misplaced, motivated and not based on facts,” the bank said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The shares of the private sector lender slipped as much as 36.69 per cent to Rs 382.55 on the BSE in the intraday trade on Wednesday.

“Induslnd Bank is committed to all its stakeholders and we would urge all our stakeholders to not believe unsubstantiated information and mischievous rumours,” the filing with the BSE read.

The private sector lender said that its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) during the last quarter (October to December) at 2.18 per cent was the second-lowest in the industry among large private sector banks.

It further said that it expects the current quarter gross NPAs to be pretty much in line with that of the previous quarter. “We expect our Net NPA of 1.05 per cent as at the last quarter to fall below 1 per cent, in line with our ambition to take provision cover beyond 60 per cent,” it said.

The bank further added that its real estate developer (commercial and residential) book had zero gross NPAs. The gems and jewellery financing portfolio too had zero gross NPAs while commercial vehicle and microfinance portfolios remain steady and range-bound.

“Market rumours about individual exposures doing the rounds are bloated and outlandish and nowhere near the truth,” the statement said.

In terms of liquidity, IndusInd Bank said that it maintains liquidity well above 100 per cent going up to 120 per cent on a daily basis and that the deposit business of both retail and corporate segments is steady.

However, it added that a couple of state government entities have made withdrawals amounting to less than 2 per cent of the bank’s total deposits.

“We are engaging with them to reiterate the stance of the regulator that government deposits in all private sector banks are safe,” IndusInd Bank said.

