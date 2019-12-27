Indian Overseas Bank shares surge 14 per cent on fresh capital infusion of Rs 4,360 crore

The stock price of IOB rose as high as Rs 12.85 apiece, up 14.12 per cent on the BSE and 13.72 per cent on the NSE during the intraday trade on Friday. The stock price of IOB rose as high as Rs 12.85 apiece, up 14.12 per cent on the BSE and 13.72 per cent on the NSE during the intraday trade on Friday.

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) surged as much as 14.12 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade on Friday after the public sector lender announced that central government sanctioned a fresh capital infusion of Rs 4,360 crore in the bank.

The stock price of IOB rose as high as Rs 12.85 apiece, up 14.12 per cent on the BSE and 13.72 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Friday, IOB said that the Government of India sanctioned the release of Rs 4,360 crore towards its investment in the preferential allotment of equity shares (Special Securities/Bonds) of the bonk during the financial year 2019-20.

The information came during the market hours following which the stock price of the bank rallied.

At the end of the day, the IOB stock settled at Rs 11.99 apiece, up Rs 0.73 or 6.48 per cent on the BSE, while on NSE, it ended at Rs 11.90, up Rs 0.60 or 5.31 per cent.

Over 5.65 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.05 crore shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

