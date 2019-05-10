Indian Overseas Bank Q4 net loss narrows 45 per cent to Rs 1,985.16 crore

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 1,985.16 crore for the fourth quarter of FY19 as against Rs 3,606.73 crore, bringing down the loss by 44.96 per cent.

The bank has attributed the loss to increased provisions on NPAs and fraud accounts especially due to backdating of NPAs — with one big account being declared as fraud.

The impact of these two events have been pegged at around Rs 2,150 crore on the provisions, the bank said in a statement. Sequentially, in the third quarter, IOB had posted a net loss of Rs 346.02 crore.

The total income of the bank, which has been plagued by mounting bad assets and consequent losses for quite some time for now, witnessed a 5.876 per cent drop in Q4 at Rs 5,474 crore as against Rs 5,689 crore.

In a statement, IOB said it posted an operating profit of Rs 5,034crore, the highest in eight decades, while its CASA hit an all-time high of 38.30 per cent.

However, both sequentially and year-on-year, the bank has seen some reprieve on the asset quality front. —FE