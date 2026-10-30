Government sets up high-level committee, roadmap to make banks globally competitive a key task

Siddharth Upasani is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. He reports primarily on data... Read More
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The government on Friday announced the setting up of the High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat. Headed by Suresh N Patel, former Central Vigilance Commissioner, the committee will review the banking sector and have six months to submit its recommendations to the government, including roadmaps to create “globally competitive banks” and for AI and digital innovation in banking institutions, while providing for safeguards against cyber risks.
The government, for some time, has been calling for Indian banks to become “globally competitive” and is hoping at least 1-2 of them rank in the top-20 of the world by 2047. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the four largest banks in the world are all from China: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank Corp, and Bank of China. A fifth, Postal Savings Bank of China, is at 10th place, with the remaining top-10 being JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America from US, BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole from France, and HSBC from UK.
State Bank of India is the only public sector bank in the top-100, with its rank falling to 45 in the latest list, down from 43. HDFC Bank is the only other Indian bank in the top-100 – it’s ranking has also fallen from 73 to 76.
The constitution of the committee comes amid heavy foreign interest in the Indian financial sector. Earlier this month, the Cabinet approved the sale of 60.7% stake in IDBI Bank to Toronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings, backed by Indian-Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, for Rs 52,878 crore. This was the latest in a series of overseas investments in the country’s financial sector. In June this year, Emirates NBD completed its 60% purchase in private lender RBL Bank for nearly $3 billion. Just before that, Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) bought 20% of non-bank lender Shriram Finance for $4.4 billion.
Last year, another Japanese financial giant, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), bought 24.2% of YES Bank for a little under $2 billion.
Consolidation has for long been seen as a key route to make Indian banks bigger in size. Mergers among PSBs began in early 2017, when the Union Cabinet approved SBI acquiring its five subsidiary banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank. Later, in January 2019, the Cabinet approved the merger of Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank, and Bank of Baroda. A year later, a larger PSB consolidation was announced. There are 12 PSBs at present.
Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2026-27 Union Budget speech earlier this year on February 1, the committee is to comprehensively review the sector and “align it with India’s next phase of growth, while safeguarding financial stability, inclusion and consumer protection”.
Its other members include Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu, former Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan, and former Indian Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Padmaja Chunduru. The Joint Secretary (Banking) from the finance ministry’s Department of Financial Services will be the Member Secretary.
The committee’s other Terms of Reference include suggesting a strategy for talent acquisition and capacity building to ensure a future-ready workforce for the banking sector, reviewing the existing regulatory and legal frameworks for banks and suggesting reforms to bring in efficiency and enable ease of doing banking, assess long-term capital requirements, and recommend policy options to boost private investment for sustainable growth. The committee has also been tasked with reviewing the Priority Sector Lending framework and Lead Bank Scheme “to assess their relevance, effectiveness, and coordination in promoting inclusive, balanced, and data-driven credit delivery aligned with evolving economic priorities and financial inclusion goals”.