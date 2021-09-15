scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
India, Singapore to link digital payment systems

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Tuesday announced a project to link their respective fast payment systems -- Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow.

September 15, 2021 1:57:15 am
“The UPI-PayNow linkage will enable users of each of the two fast payment systems to make instant, low-cost fund transfers on a reciprocal basis without a need to get onboarded onto the other payment system,” the RBI said.

The central banks of India and Singapore will link their digital payment systems for “instant, low-cost fund transfers”. The linkage, which is targeted for operationalisation by July 2022, is expected to incentivise more retail investors to access global markets and make fund transfer cheaper.

