If ICICI board does not change tack, its mis-steps will smear reputation: Proxy firm

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India (IiAS) has come down on the board of ICICI Bank for failing to provide any substantial clarifications on allegations against the bank’s MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and jumping to her defence without a full-blown external investigation.

“If ICICI Bank’s board does not change its tack, its mis-steps will smear the bank’s reputation and legacy for longer than the current controversy. The board has not started on its best foot and remains enmeshed in tangles that it has tied itself into,” IiAS said.

“Since the allegations broke out of quid pro quo transactions, the board has not provided any substantial clarifications. Most disclosures, including the ill-managed press meet held by the chairperson, have provided nothing more than cursory responses — at best, word play,” IiAS said.

According to the proxy advisory firm, for the board to defend Chanda Kochhar amidst the current allegations is an expected outcome. “In jumping to her defence without a full-blown external investigation, the board has boxed itself in with Chanda Kochhar. Any incremental step that it takes will, for the board, have the additional implication of managing its own credibility,”

“The initial internal inquiry that the bank ran, when the whistle blower letter first surfaced, may have shown no wrong-doing on the part of bank; and, ab initio, there is no reason to assume Chanda Kochhar is guilty. But it is unlikely that an internal investigation into Chanda Kochhar family’s finances would have convinced investors, given that she was running ICICI Bank at that time,” it said.

Citing the case of Infosys which defended its CEO after all possible measures had been taken to ensure that there was no substance to the allegations, Infosys ran an independent inquiry through a US-based law firm that interviewed hundreds of people and reviewed reams of documentation. “Having satisfied itself that there was no merit to the allegation, the board rightfully defended the company’s CEO,” it said.

The Infosys board’s approach displayed a meticulous, well-thought out plan, and showcased the value of maintaining some degree of distance (and therefore objectivity) while dealing with the company’s executive. While the bank has met several institutional investors separately (in one-on-one meetings), its failure to address the obvious issues continues, IiAS said. “Having communicated that it will run an independent investigation into the allegations, the bank has not appointed anyone to investigate; it has not defined a timeline within which the investigation will take place. In fact, three weeks after a name first surfaced, it has neither confirmed nor denied the media suggestion that Justice Srikrishna is being appointed to head the investigations,” it said.

On appointing NS Kannan as ICICI Prudential Life MD and CEO, IiAS said firms should learn not to impose on their listed subsidiaries. “Swapping of executive directors between a parent company and its subsidiaries is not uncommon, and acceptable in a group-based approach to talent. However, once subsidiaries get listed, they must break the umbilical cord and have a say in who leads the company. In the current situation, ICICI Bank’s board seems to have taken all decisions — moving Sandeep Bakshi to ICICI Bank and replacing him with N S Kannan at ICICI Prudential Life,” it said.

