‘Some borrowers have already started making payments in the interim … no significant risk of default at this juncture’: IDBI Bank MD

Rakesh Sharma

Rakesh Sharma, MD and CEO of IDBI Bank, spoke to The Sunday Express on a range of issues such as loan restructuring, credit offtake, turnaround strategy and capital needs. Edited excerpts:

Do you think the banking system will be able to check the rise in bad loans once the loan recast scheme is introduced?

Let me address this from my bank’s perspective. Approximately 55 per cent of retail borrowers availed moratorium post March 1, 2020. Of the SRA borrowers therein, 71 per cent under moratorium are salaried and many of them seem to have opted for moratorium not because of repayment incapability issues, but as a measure of abundant caution. By and large, moratorium has been extended to salaried borrowers with proven track record and companies whose viability have been stress tested to minimise the downside risk. Some borrowers have already started making payments in the interim. Hence, there seems to be no significant risk of default at this juncture.

As a proactive measure, the bank has already started following up with these customers for payment of regular dues from September 2020 to avoid incipient stress in this portfolio. Also, the eligible loan accounts, wherever necessary, would be re-structured, as per RBI guidelines. The resolution plan offered includes rescheduling of payments by extension of moratorium, extension of tenure and reworking of the EMI, etc.

Do you anticipate a flood of requests for loan restructuring after August 31?

The restructuring of loans has been allowed for retail, MSME and corporate loans. The intent of the scheme is to help those borrowers who were earlier on track to repay loans but are now unable to do so because of the adverse impact of Covid-19 lockdown on their businesses. As per our assessment, 5-6 per cent of our bank’s net advances are likely to avail restructuring.

Banks are reluctant to extend credit in the wake of contraction in the economy and fear of rise in bad loans. What’s your assessment of the situation?

The banking sector reflects the trend movements in the economy and draws up its business plans in tandem with the challenges and opportunities provided by the prevailing operating environment. Banks are extending credit on a need-based approach and they are not reluctant to do so. However, banks have to be risk prudent. Banks have been increasingly looking at the retail loan segment to drive its business growth. However, in view of the observed tendency among customers to cut down on discretionary spends in the current Covid scenario, this segment might witness a slowdown. This pandemic has also thrown open new lending opportunities for banks.

Bankers generally complain that new investments are not taking place. When do you see this happening?

The policymakers and the regulators have been working in close co-ordination and have introduced a number of reforms and enabling measures to provide a boost to the economy. However, continuation of the reforms agenda, ramping up public investments while taking proactive efforts to guard against rising external risks, complemented by appropriate steps taken by financial intermediaries like banks, would help the economy to return to its potential growth rate. As the effect of the pandemic moderates sufficiently to help open up the economy meaningfully and the above enablers come into play, new investments should pick up. We are cautiously optimistic of seeing the green shoots in this regard emerging around Q4FY21.

After making huge losses in several quarters, your bank made profits in the last two quarters. Have you weathered the storm?

The bank was able to successfully shift towards a more retail-oriented portfolio mix, augment the share of low-cost CASA deposits in the total deposit base, improve its Net Interest Margin, maintain capital adequacy above the regulatory requirement, improve recovery and upgradation of its NPAs, and contain fresh slippages. These improvements in underlying factors have helped the bank in posting an improvement in its operating profit as well as turn in net profits for two consecutive quarters in Q4FY20 and Q1FY21.

When do you think the bank will come out of the PCA framework and start lending and expand its operations?

One of the thrust areas of the bank’s strategic endeavors has been to exit the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, imposed on it since May 2017. The bank has put in place a comprehensive turnaround strategy to improve its financial position. This has enabled the bank to comply with all the PCA parameters for Q4FY20 (except RoA for FY20) and Q1FY21. Given the serial improvement in its financial and operational performance in the latter part of FY20, and the gains were consolidated further in Q1 FY21, the bank is cautiously optimistic of an exit from the PCA framework in FY21.

Almost one-third of the bank’s advances had turned NPAs, mostly legacy bad loans. What’s the status? How’s the recovery going on?

The bank has been aggressively pursuing recovery and upgrade of its delinquent asset portfolio under legal and regulatory routes to resolve the existing stress in its asset book. The bank has put in place a board-approved policy for NPA reduction with recovery strategy and containing fresh accretion of NPAs. These efforts have paid rich dividends in FY20 and Q1FY21. While gross NPA ratio remained elevated at 27.53 per cent as on March 31, 2020, compared to 27.47 per cent as on March 31, 2019 (marginally reduced to 26.81 per cent as on June 30, 2020), net NPA ratio improved to 4.19 per cent as on March 31, 2020 (and further to 3.55 per cent as on June 30, 2020), compared to 10.11 per cent as on March 31, 2019.

