IDBI Bank sale: Union urges RBI to block Fairfax takeover

The United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees (UFIOE) has urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to withhold regulatory approval for the proposed sale of IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings, alleging serious concerns over the bank’s valuation, source of acquisition funds, depositor protection and the proposed acquirer’s credentials.

In a representation to the RBI Governor on November 15, the union, which represents two organisations of IDBI officers and employees, called for an independent examination of the transaction and urged the regulator to advise the government and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to abandon the proposed disinvestment. Listing its major concerns, the union said the proposed transfer of management control to a foreign entity went beyond a shareholder transaction and had implications for India’s banking system.

Buyer’s credentials

The union questioned Fairfax’s ability to manage a large bank, arguing that its banking exposure was largely through its association with CSB Bank. “Its track record in managing a large, complex banking institution of the scale and systemic importance of IDBI Bank remains limited,” it said. It also cited delays in implementing wage revisions for CSB Bank employees.

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The union also questioned how the proposed acquisition, involving a consideration of Rs 52,878 crore, would be financed. It alleged that the buyer could be seeking to mobilise funds by selling its other group shareholdings to IDBI Bank and demanded verification of the source and ownership of every rupee used for the acquisition.

Fairfax’s existing 40% shareholding in CSB Bank and its proposed control of IDBI Bank could create concentration and governance concerns, the union said. It also sought scrutiny of possible contributions and transfers involving group entities, including IIFL Finance and Digit Insurance.

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Valuation concerns

Comparing the proposed transaction with Emirates NBD’s acquisition of 60% of RBL Bank for Rs 26,016 crore, the union claimed that 60% of IDBI Bank should be valued at Rs 1,07,102 crore, based on the banks’ relative net worth. It alleged a valuation mismatch of Rs 54,224 crore. It also questioned the valuation of the bank’s properties, citing the Gachibowli property in Hyderabad.

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The union alleged that the disinvestment process lacked transparency. It questioned the reduction in the government’s reserve price from Rs 94.42 to Rs 75.99 per share after the highest bid reportedly came in at Rs 75, alleging that the process raised serious questions.

IDBI Bank had deposits of Rs 3.56 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026. The union warned that foreign ownership could lead to branch rationalisation, higher charges and changes in lending priorities. It also raised concerns over the withdrawal of government and LIC nominee directors from the bank’s board.

The union warned that the takeover could affect job security, service conditions, retirement benefits and reservation policies. It also cited a December 2003 assurance in Parliament that government shareholding in IDBI Bank would not fall below 51%.

“The transfer of control of IDBI Bank at this stage risks socialising the cost of revival while privatising the future gains,” the union said.

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The UFIOE has sought an independent review of the valuation, acquisition funding and ownership structure, along with legally enforceable safeguards for depositors and employees. It has urged the RBI to keep all approvals in abeyance and advise the government and LIC to retain IDBI Bank under public ownership and control.