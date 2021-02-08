ICICI Prudential AMC appoints Anand Shah to lead its PMS and AIF Investments division

Anand Shah has more than two decades of rich fund management experience in the Asset Management industry, most recently as CEO of NJ Asset Management. (Image source: ICICI Prudential AMC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) on Monday appointed Anand Shah as Head – PMS & AIF Investments. Shah has more than two decades of rich fund management experience in the Asset Management industry, most recently as CEO of NJ Asset Management, the company announced in its statement.

Before this stint, he was Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at BNP Paribas Asset Management Company responsible for Investments and overseeing both onshore and offshore mandates sub-advised and Sales.

Reacting to his appointment, Shah said, “It is my pleasure to join ICICI Prudential AMC as Head – PMS & AIF Investments. ICICI Prudential team has created a highly respected Investment House across various asset classes in India. The scale of business is very large today in comparison to my previous association with them. It has emerged as one of most trusted brands in Investment management space in India for retail and institutional clients and also for foreign investors. I am confident of contributing to the existing strong PMS Investment management capabilities and robust processes and add value to our investors and partners.”

His association with BNP Asset Management was a little less than a decade having joined them in March 2011. Prior to joining BNP Paribas Asset Management Company, Shah was the Head of Equities at Canara Robeco Asset Management for a period of three years starting March 2008.

He was previously associated with ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company in the capacity of Co-Head Equities and as Vice President Investments at Kotak Mutual Fund for a period of six years from May 2000 to December 2006.

“We at ICICI Prudential are delighted to welcome an exceptionally talented investment manager and leader like Anand. He has a wealth of fund management experience. With Anand’s presence, we expect to strengthen our PMS & AIF Investment management capabilities and continue on our journey of delivering good investment experience to our clients,” said Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO at ICICI Prudential AMC.