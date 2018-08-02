ICICI Bank tells US Securities and Exchange Commission: ‘In process of responding to Sebi notice’

On Wednesday, RBI Deputy Governor, NS Vishwanathan refused to comment on the alleged corporate governance issues plaguing the bank. (Reuters/File) On Wednesday, RBI Deputy Governor, NS Vishwanathan refused to comment on the alleged corporate governance issues plaguing the bank. (Reuters/File)

ICICI Bank Ltd in its annual filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said the bank is in the process of responding to a show-cause notice issued by Sebi for alleged non-compliance of the listing agreement in the Videocon case which relates to dealings involving the Videocon group and NuPower Renewables, an entity in which Deepak Kochhar spouse of the bank’s MD and CEO, Chanda Kocchar, has economic interests.

The bank on August 29 said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary enquiry against various individuals and firms including “unknown officers and/or officials” of ICICI Bank. The bank also said its audit committee has instituted an independent enquiry, headed by a former Supreme Court judge, BN Srikrishna, to consider various allegations relating to Chanda Kochhar, who is on a leave pending the outcome of an enquiry by an independent law firm and a forensic firm.

“We are investigating certain allegations made in an anonymous whistleblower complaint that the Bank incorrectly classified certain assets due to claimed irregular transactions in borrower accounts, incorrectly accounted for interest income and recoveries from non-performing assets as fees, and improperly valued loan collateral,” said ICICI Bank.

As first reported by The Indian Express on March 29, Videocon group promoter Venugopal Dhoot provided crores of rupees to NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL), a firm he had set up with Deepak Kochhar and two relatives six months after the Videocon group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012.

“We cannot predict the timing or form of any current or future regulatory or law enforcement initiatives, which are increasingly common for international banks and financial institutions, but we would expect to co-operate with any such regulatory investigation or proceeding,” said the bank.

On Wednesday, RBI Deputy Governor, NS Vishwanathan refused to comment on the alleged corporate governance issues plaguing the bank. “We are alive to what is happening in the banking system and we are dealing with those situations as they are emerging, but I cannot say what we are doing with a specific bank. I think it is not appropriate for us to discuss any specific bank,” said Vishwanathan when asked about ICICI Bank.

