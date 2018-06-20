ICICI Bank may get new chairman this month; Former BoB, SBI top bosses in the fray

ICICI Bank is set to get a new chairman by June-end with the incumbent MK Sharma’s three tenure is coming to an end on June 30. (Reuters/File) ICICI Bank is set to get a new chairman by June-end with the incumbent MK Sharma’s three tenure is coming to an end on June 30. (Reuters/File)

After the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as the whole-time director and chief operating officer, ICICI Bank is set to get a new chairman by June-end with the incumbent MK Sharma’s three tenure is coming to an end on June 30.

Sharma who came on board as ICICI chairman on July 1, 2015, has already indicated that he was not keen on another term as the chairman. While several names are doing the rounds to succeed Sharma, the names of some retired PSU bankers have also come up. Apart from MD Mallya, former Bank of Baroda CMD, who is already on the ICICI Board, the name of a former SBI chairman is also being considered, said sources. “There’s also a chance that one of the existing board members can be considered for the post. Sharma was an independent director on the board of ICICI Bank from 2003 to 2011,” said a source.

The independent directors are Uday Chitale, Dileep Choksi, Neelam Dhawan, former IRDA Member Radhakrishnan Nair, LIC Chairman VK Sharma and government nominee director Lok Ranjan. MD Mallya joined the ICICI Bank board in May this year. If the board is unable to get a new chairman by June end, it is likely to ask Sharma to continue till a replacement is identified, said an official.

The conduct of the board also came under scanner when allegations against its MD and CEO surfaced. When The Indian Express first reported about the quid pro quo and conflict of interest while giving loans to certain borrowers including the Videocon group which in turn funded NuPower Renewables, an entity in which Deepak Kochhar, spouse of the bank’s MD and CEO has economic interest. On March 29, the bank’s board led by chairman MK Sharma stood firmly behind Chanda Kochhar initially, saying no wrong was committed. Sharma had then said the bank had satisfactorily replied to all the questions of the regulators.

On May 30, ICICI Bank Board decided to institute an “enquiry” into a new complaint received from an anonymous whistleblower alleging non-adherence of code of conduct, conflict of interest and quid pro quo by Chanda Kochhar while dealing “with certain borrowers” of the bank. What is significant this time was that the board which had given a clean chit to Kochhar in the Videocon case decided this time that the probe against the fresh complaint will be headed by an “independent and credible person” and would be “comprehensive”.

