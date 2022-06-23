ICICI Bank launches ‘Campus Power’ platform for student ecosystem: Here’s everything you need to know

ICICI Bank on Thursday launched a digital platform called ‘Campus Power’ to help students aspiring to pursue higher education in India and abroad. The platform caters to the varied needs of the entire student ecosystem comprising students, parents, and institutes.

The new Campus Power platform assists users to explore financial products matching their needs ranging from bank accounts including overseas accounts, education loans and its tax benefit, foreign exchange solutions, payment solutions, cards, other loans, and investments.

In addition to this, the Campus Power platform offers information regarding various value-added services related to higher studies in India and abroad including Canada, UK, Germany, USA, and Australia. The enlisted partners provide value-added services on courses/universities, destinations, admission counselling, test preparation, overseas accommodation, and travel assistance.

“We have found out from our research that students, their parents, and institutions grapple with the challenge of interacting with multiple stakeholders to resolve issues related to their higher studies. This assumes importance with the increasing number of students opting for higher studies in India and abroad. Hence, we have decided to launch ‘Campus Power’ to bring all education-related services under one umbrella,” said Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Asset at ICICI Bank.

He added “We believe that the benefits of our products and services should be available to all students and their parents, irrespective of whether they are ICICI Bank customers or not. With this launch, we wish to provide a holistic experience to the students and their parents and assist them in fulfilling their dreams.”

ICICI Bank launched the platform right before the commencement of the fall season abroad and at the beginning of the next academic year in India. The initiative claimed as first-of-its-kind and is available for anyone including customers of other banks.

In order to complement its digital efforts, the private sector lender is setting up branches dedicated to the student ecosystem. The first branch has been set up at IIT Kanpur and seven more will be added to the campuses of top institutes across India. These full-service branches house multi-functional teams with expertise to cater to the entire student ecosystem.

Here’s what you need to know about Campus Power:

Services offered include funding education, assistance on finding out the course and the university – in India and abroad, helping students to prepare themselves for tests, offering debit/credit cards, and creating overseas student accounts.

To support the child’s education journey, the platform offers parents with education loans and remittance services. Additionally, it has other solutions for them in terms of savings accounts, investment products, travel, and health insurance.

Campus Power provides institutes and international schools with various products and services under one umbrella to facilitate all the financial needs including funding, payments, collections, investments, and insurance.

The private sector lender has collaborated with reputed companies. These include IDP Education (for admission counselling, information on universities, and online test prep), the British Council (for IELTS preparation and English language improvement courses), Casita (for accommodation solutions), and EaseMyTrip (for travel booking).