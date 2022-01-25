ICICI Bank fines former independent Director Rs 2 lakh

ICICI Bank has said it imposed a penalty of Rs two lakh on Independent Director Rama Bijapurkar for “infraction of the bank’s Code and the Sebi Regulations” while purchasing the bank’s shares. Bijapurkar quit as Independent Director with effect from January 23.

The bank said the independent financial adviser of Rama Bijapurkar purchased 4,900 equity shares of the bank in her account without prior intimation to her when the trading window was closed on January 5, 2022.

The Audit Committee of the bank was notified of this incident, it said. “Based on Bijapurkar’s submission, it is concluded that this was an inadvertent trade made without any intent to violate the Bank’s Code on Prohibition of Insider Trading or the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Regulations),” the bank said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

However, as there was an infraction of the bank’s Code and the SEBI Regulations, a penalty of Rs 200,000 has been imposed on the Independent Director upon confirmation by the Audit Committee at its meeting held on January 22, 2022. In her resignation letter dated January 21, Bijapurkar said, “I have recently been given to understand by management that my teaching activity in the area of market and business strategy at an educational institution with which I am associated and my research activities on India’s consumer economy at a not for profit research centre with which I am associated, which may require me to occasionally engage with other financial service companies or the investor community, could be in violation of the conflict of interest policy of the bank and the regulator – even in the event of no direct remuneration being earned.”

“In order to avoid any possible ambiguity on my position at any future date as a result of these activities, I have decided to step down,” she said in the letter which was sent to the stock exchanges.