Avoid the last-minute rush, here’s how you can do your tax planning early

From January to March is when everyone has tax planning on their minds. The rest of the year is often spent relaxing. A last-minute rush only leads to hasty decisions and induces errors. Instead, you can plan your tax-saving investments more effectively when you have time to do that research and compare the different products available in the market. You can also make use of any year-end or annual bonus you get at this time of the year.

The last quarter of 2018-19 is a few days away and if you haven’t finished your tax planning yet, it’s high time you got on with it. Assess your risk appetite, return needs and explore your choices to take the right decision.

Let’s look at some attractive investment choices for early tax planning:

Where to invest

The best thing about starting early is that you can split your tax saving investments into instalments and avoid a liquidity crunch. Investing in instalments allows you to average out the market volatility.

Depending on your risk appetite and return expectations, you can choose your mix of equity and debt-oriented tax saving instruments.

Equity-linked Savings Schemes: You can earn a substantial, long-term return through investment in equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS). You can either opt for the lump sum or the SIP mode of investment. ELSS comes with a lock-in period of three years and offers a tax deduction benefit of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80 (C).

ULIP: Unit linked insurance plan (ULIP) offers you insurance benefits and return from the investment’s exposure to the equity market. The lock-in period associated with ULIP is five years.

Other alternatives: If you are looking for low-risk tax saving schemes, consider the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna (if you have a girl child), PPF, NSC, etc. to be eligible for tax deduction under Section 80C.

National Pension System (NPS): This is a retirement-focused investment scheme and it allows you to avail the additional deduction benefit of Rs. 50,000 under Section 80 (CCD), which is in addition to the prescribed limit under Section 80 (C). The maturity corpus is tax free up to 60 per cent as well.

Last but not the least, you must consider tax saving a continuous process and not a one-time event.

The writer is CEO, BankBazaar. The article has been published in collaboration with BankBazaar. Opinions expressed are those of the author.