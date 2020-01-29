Higher non-interest income helps Central Bank post Rs 155-crore profit

Total income grew 15 per cent y-o-y to Rs 7,278.29 crore. However, advances in Q3 fell 2.8 per cent to Rs 1.66 lakh crore. Sequentially, there was a degrowth in the loan book by around Rs 2,000 crore. (Representational Image) Total income grew 15 per cent y-o-y to Rs 7,278.29 crore. However, advances in Q3 fell 2.8 per cent to Rs 1.66 lakh crore. Sequentially, there was a degrowth in the loan book by around Rs 2,000 crore. (Representational Image)

Central Bank of India reported a net profit of Rs 155.32 crore on a standalone basis for the December quarter, compared to a Rs 718.23-crore loss a year ago. The Q3 profit was aided by a 129 per cent y-o-y rise in non-interest income to Rs 1,249.41 crore due to better recoveries.

Total income grew 15 per cent y-o-y to Rs 7,278.29 crore. However, advances in Q3 fell 2.8 per cent to Rs 1.66 lakh crore. Sequentially, there was a degrowth in the loan book by around Rs 2,000 crore. “In agriculture, MSME and corporate (segments) there is a negative growth…. the disbursement trend is improving month-on-month, but what we are seeing is the repayment is more than disbursements,” said Pallav Mohapatra, MD and CEO, Central Bank of India. The bank has seen a consistent growth in the retail segment, primarily in housing loans, Mohapatra added.

NII was up 11.34 per cent y-o-y to Rs 2,022 crore. Net interest margin was 10 basis points (bps) higher than the last quarter at 2.92 per cent . NII was boosted by a Rs 383-crore write-back on account of Ruchi Soya and a Rs 160-crore write-back for the Essar Steel account, the bank’s management said. Recoveries in written-off accounts grew nearly 20 times from a year ago to Rs 520 crore. Mohapatra said the bank is expecting additional recoveries in some other accounts, including Religare Finvest and Flexituff, in the fourth quarter.

Total deposits for the quarter grew 4.4 per cent y-o-y to Rs 3.08 lakh crore. Current accounts fell 5.3 per cent y-o-y to Rs 13,918 crore, while savings accounts grew 7.8 per cent to Rs 1.26 lakh crore. Term deposits grew 3.3 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1.68 lakh crore. CASA as a share of total deposits improved 85 bps y-o-y to 45.49 per cent . Provisions in Q3 fell 31 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1,249 crore. Total expenses reduced marginally to Rs 5,582 crore aided by lower employee costs.

The bank aims to raise Rs 200 crore through sale of its real estate assets in the fourth quarter. Additionally, it is looking to sell its entire 20 per cent stake in Indo Zambia Bank for Rs 60 crore. Bank of India and Bank of Baroda hold 20 per cent stake each in Indo Zambia Bank, and the rest is held by the Zambian government. “We are in talks with Bank of Baroda and Bank of India to buy our stake in the bank,” Mohapatra said. —FE

