Here are the smartest teens nominated for YONO SBI Under 20 award

In a bid to woo youth, the country’s largest lender State Bank of India announced the launch of ‘YONO 20 under Twenty’ to reward young achievers below 20 years of age across 10 diverse fields. YONO, a digital platform that offers lifestyle and banking services, has increasingly gained traction amongst India’s youth, said SBI in a statement. Keeping this in mind, the bank plans to honour 20 young achievers across 10 categories such as sustainability, performing arts, acting, entrepreneurship or innovation, sports, global Indian, disability champion among others.

The initiative, which started back in October 2018, had identified 100 young individuals who have visualised changing the world by getting out of their comfort zones. The list of 200 boiled down to 60 with 30 male and 30 female nominees. These nominees were shortlisted by a jury panel consisting of Bollywood actresses Soha Ali Khan, Dia Mirza, sports journalist and author Boria Majumdar, Sashi Sreedharan, MD, Microsoft India, Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI, Mallika Dua, Social Media Influencer, etc. The entire process was managed independently by audit firm KPMG.

Jury members shortlisted three names (3 males and 3 females) under each category. Eventually, one winner will be picked from each category. Winners will be decided by an online public voting process that will open from January 14 and closes on January 27, 2019. People can vote for their favourite nominees by logging on to http://www.yonosbi20under20.com

The 60 nominees for this grand event include names like Bollywood actors Faisal Khan, Zaira Wasim, athlete Hima Das, cricketer Prithvi Shaw, global Indian Sparsh Shah, to name a few. Winners will be felicitated and conferred with the awards at a grand ceremony on February 4 in Bengaluru.

Speaking about the initiative, Arijit Basu, MD, Corporate Client Group & IT, SBI said, “YONO 20 Under Twenty is SBI’s endeavor to strengthen bank’s appeal and connect with the youth and we are very excited to host this unique concept. We believe these winners would positively influence, encourage and motivate the youth of India to dream big and become great innovators.”