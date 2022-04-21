HDFC set to sell 10% in HDFC Capital

HDFC Ltd has entered into binding agreement to sell 10 per cent of the share capital of HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for Rs 184 crore.

ADIA is also the primary investor in the alternative investment funds managed by HDFC Capital. Set up in 2016, HDFC Capital is the investment manager to HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Funds 1, 2 & 3.

Deepak Parekh, chairman, HDFC Ltd, said, “This investment by ADIA will enable HDFC Capital to leverage ADIA’s global expertise and experience…”