HDFC, PNB, ICICI Bank hike lending rates

Mortgage firm HDFC Ltd, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced an increase in their lending rates.

HDFC has increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, PNB and ICICI Bank have announced a hike in their marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR), leading to an increase in EMIs for borrowers. The upward revision in rates will essentially lead to an increase in EMIs for borrowers. This is the third time HDFC has hiked its RPLR in the last one month. In May it hiked rates twice for a total of 35 bps.

The Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rate — at which it lends short-term money to banks — by 0.40 per cent to 4.40 per cent.

HDFC hiked the RPLR on housing loans by 5 basis points. The rate on home loans up to Rs30 lakh will be 7.15 per cent (7.10 per cent for women) and 7.40 per cent for loans between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 75 lakh. The revision would come into effect from today itself. “HDFC increases its RPLR on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 5 basis points, with effect from June 1, 2022”, the company said in a statement.

PNB said that it has raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 15 basis points or 0.15 per cent across all tenures. The new rates are effective from June 1, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

According to PNB, with the revision, one-year MCLR has increased to 7.40 per cent from 7.25 per cent earlier. Most of the loans are linked to the one-year MCLR rate. The overnight, one-month and three-month MCLR rose by 15 basis points to 6.75 per cent, 6.80 per cent and 6.90 per cent, respectively, whereas the six-month MCLR increased to 7.10 per cent. At the same time, three-year MCLR increased by 0.15 per cent to 7.70 per cent.

ICICI Bank also revised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate with effect from June 1, 2022, according to its website. Besides, Bank of India also raised marginal cost of funds-based lending rate on some tenor with effect from June 1, 2022.

According to bankers, interest rates are set to rise further as the RBI is likely to hike Repo rate further in the June monetary policy.