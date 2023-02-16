scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
In a first, HDFC Bank customers can now link Rupay credit cards to UPI

From now on, HDFC Bank Rupay credit cards can be linked to a UPI ID enabling a customer to use the credit card on popular payments platforms.

HDFC credit card UPIThe bank's country head for payments Parag Rao said this move will offer customers even more flexibility and convenience to make digital payments. (File image)
HDFC Bank has become the first private sector lender to offer its customers the option to use their Rupay credit cards on the unified payments interface (UPI).

Till last year, UPI was being linked to savings accounts from where the payments used to be debited.

The bank’s country head for payments Parag Rao said this move will offer customers even more flexibility and convenience to make digital payments.

“We believe linking Rupay credit card on UPI to be a game-changer for the ecosystem and will give impetus to the adoption of UPI across businesses with multiple use cases,” National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) chief operating officer Praveena Rai said.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 16:47 IST
