HDFC Bank profit up 18.2% in June quarter

HDFC Bank, the second largest private bank, has posted a net profit of Rs 4,601.4 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year, an increase of 18.2 per cent over Rs 3,893.8 crore profit in the quarter ended June 2017. However, the net profit has dipped 4.12 per cent on a sequential basis from Rs 4799.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2018.

Gross non-performing assets were at 1.33 per cent of gross advances as of June 2018 as against 1.30 per cent as of March 2018 and 1.24 per cent as of June 2017. In absolute numbers, gross NPAs were higher by 31.7 per cent at Rs 9,538 crore as against Rs 7,242 crore in the same period of last year, the bank said.

The bank’s total income for the quarter ended June 2018 at Rs 26,367.0 crore grew by 18.8 per cent from Rs 22,185.4 crore in the year ago period. Net revenues (net interest income plus other income) increased to Rs 14,631.6 crore from Rs 12,887.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

According to the bank, net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter grew by 15.4 per cent to Rs 10,813.6 crore from Rs 9,370.7 crore, driven by asset growth and a net interest margin for the quarter of 4.2 per cent. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter were Rs 1,629.4 crore as against Rs 1,558.8 crore a year ago.

The bank has chosen not to avail of the RBI’s option on spreading securities investment losses and has recognised the entire mark to market loss of Rs 391.0 crore in the current quarter ended June 2018. “The loss was primarily attributable to the corporate bond portfolio, which has a modified duration,” it said. As per internal business classification, retail loans have gone up from Rs 384,098 crore in June 2017 to Rs 479,958 crore in June 2018.

