HDFC Bank opposes plea of banks’ consortium to liquidate Vijay Mallya’s assets

HDFC BANK has opposed the plea filed by consortium of banks seeking liquidation of Vijay Mallya’s assets stating that the consortium does not hold any security interest or any other protectable interest over the attached property.

HDFC Bank has claimed in its reply to the consortium’s plea that as part of its business operations, it has been extending commercial loans to United Breweries (Holdings) Limited since the 1980s. In 2010, various loans were given which were secured by shares and various immovable properties including the attached property-pledged shares.

It claimed that under a Share Pledge Agreement, UBHL and Kingfisher Finvest India Limited, had pledged 65.85 lakh shares in favour of HDFC Bank.

In 2013, when Karnataka High Court allowed UBHL to sell a large block of shares to Diageo, the court directed that proceeds from the sale should be given to various creditors of UBHL including HDFC Bank, the private bank claimed before the court. HDFC Bank had received Rs 135 crore to the extent of sale of 15.85 lakh shares pledged to it. This sale, however, was challenged by the consortium, led by State Bank of India, before the Karnataka HC, which partially allowed its plea, but disallowed refund of the Rs 135 crore paid to HDFC Bank, as sought by the consortium.

This has been challenged by the consortium in a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court. HDFC Bank claimed before the court that till the SLP is pending, an order on the liquidation of assets cannot be passed.