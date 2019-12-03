Follow Us:
HDFC Bank netbanking services, mobile app down for second day in a row

Several users reported the outage on Tuesday morning as well. Taking to Twitter, HDFC customers registered their complaints as they continue to face problems in making financial transactions.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 3, 2019 1:55:28 pm
hdfc netbanking, hdfc netbanking down, hdfc netbanking login, hdfc netbanking login not working, hdfc bank server down today, hdfc bank server down, hdfc bank down, hdfc login issue, hdfc news, hdfc net banking, hdfc banking online, hdfc netbanking login site, hdfc netbanking not working, hdfc latest news Those trying to log in through the HDFC Bank application and website both were unable to log in using their net-banking usernames and passwords.

HDFC Bank customers are still unable to access net banking and mobile banking services as the portal remained non-functional due to a “technical glitch” for the second day in a row. The bank issued a statement Tuesday, saying that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. “While some customers are able to transact using NetBanking and MobileBanking App, a few may still be facing intermittent issues,” it added.

Those trying to log in through the HDFC Bank application and website both were unable to log in using their net-banking usernames and passwords. The message for the app users read, “We apologize this facility is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later.” While the net banking website displayed, “The NetBanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time.”

“Such poor service net banking down again! Hope my money is safe!”, tweeted one customer. While another user was unable to pay his credit card bill due to the technical glitch.

Last year, HDFC Bank had faced a similar outage when its MobileBanking app had to be pulled off from both the App Store and Google Play Store.

