HDFC Bank launches video KYC facility for savings, salary accounts and personal loans

An HDFC Bank Ltd. logo sits in a bank branch in Mumbai, India (Photographer: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Bloomberg News)

HDFC Bank on Thursday launched its Video KYC (Know Your Customer) facility for Savings and Corporate Salary accounts and Personal Loans. After a successful completion of the pilot project, the bank deployed its consent-based Video KYC facility as an alternate method of establishing the prospective customer’s identity during account opening process.

India’s largest private sector lender said that the new video KYC facility was a result of agile pods which consisted members from its Branch Banking, Digital Banking and Retail assets.

The Video KYC process is online, secure and quick, the bank said adding that customers can now sit in their home or office and open a full KYC – all benefits account in HDFC Bank in a few minutes. It is a paperless, contactless, and recorded interaction between a bank official and the customer.

“In the first phase, we’re rolling it out for Savings and Corporate Salary and Personal Loans customers and will be rolled out for other products in a phased manner. This facility is in line with our objective to leverage technology to deliver convenience to our customers,” said Arvind Vohra, Group Head – Retail Branch Banking at HDFC Bank.

How to do a video KYC in HDFC Bank?

For Video KYC, the customer would need to:

Complete Aadhaar OTP-based EKYC in Bank Application

Keep original PAN Card handy

Be in India while performing Video KYC

Have a smartphone with a good data connectivity

After the customer completes his/her Aadhaar eKYC through the Bank Website/Insta Account Opening App available on Playstore, he/she will get connected to an HDFC Bank official who will undertake Video KYC.

What will be checked in the video KYC?

HDFC Bank explained that typically in a Video KYC, the bank official will:

Verify customer’s information

Click customer’s picture

Click customer’s PAN card image

Video KYC’s audio-video interaction is validated before the account is finally activated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd