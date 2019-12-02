HDFC Bank netbanking services, mobile app suffer outage

Customers trying to log in to HDFC Bank netbanking portals had their screens displaying the message — “The NetBanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time.” Customers trying to log in to HDFC Bank netbanking portals had their screens displaying the message — “The NetBanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time.”

HDFC Bank customers faced problems accessing its net banking and mobile banking portals as the services remained non-functional due to some “technical glitch” on Monday.

Those trying to log in through their HDFC Bank net-banking usernames and passwords were unable to access their accounts. The message displayed on the screen read — “The NetBanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time.”

Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly. (1/2) — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) December 2, 2019

The bank then issued a statement, regretting the inconvenience faced by its customers and assured them that services would be restored at the earliest.

“Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly. While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern,” HDFC Bank tweeted.

Several customers, irked over difficulties they faced in financial transactions throughout the day, took to social meida to register their complaints.

@RBI are there any penalties laid on banks if their critical services are down for so long? It’s been hours since the customers are facing issues without any ET for resolution. The banks are quick levy late payment and various charges on the customers. — Amol Pitale (@AmolPitale) December 2, 2019

A customer wrote, “RBI, are there any penalties laid on banks if their critical services are down for so long?” He pointed out that it has been hours since the customers are facing issues without any ET for resolution whereas the banks are quick at levying late payment and various charges on the customers.

