Toggle Menu
HDFC Bank cuts MCLRs by 5 basis pointshttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/banking-and-finance/hdfc-bank-cuts-mclrs-by-5-basis-points-5616644/

HDFC Bank cuts MCLRs by 5 basis points

The country’s largest private sector lender by market capitalisation has reduced the rates after back-to-back rate hikes in December and January.

HDFC Bank, HDFC Bank revenue, HDFC Bank shares, HDFC Bank lending rate, MCLR, banking news, business news, indian express
HDFC Bank’s overall advances grew 23.8 per cent year-on-year to nearly Rs 7.8 lakh crore as of December 31, 2018. (Reuters/File)

HDFC Bank on Thursday reduced the marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) for two- and three-years tenors by 5 basis points (bps) to 8.85 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, according to the lender’s website.

The country’s largest private sector lender by market capitalisation has reduced the rates after back-to-back rate hikes in December and January.

MCLR for one, two and three-year tenors was raised by 5 bps in January to 8.75 per cent, 8.90 per cent and 9.05 per cent, respectively, while the rate was hiked by 5 bps for one, three and six-month tenors by 5 bps each in December last year. HDFC Bank’s overall advances grew 23.8 per cent year-on-year to nearly Rs 7.8 lakh crore as of December 31, 2018. —FE

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Airfares rise by up to 40 per cent as February sees 150-200 daily cancellations
2 RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Yes Bank for non-compliance in Swift operation
3 DBS Bank announces launch of wholly-owned subsidiary for India