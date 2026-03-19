HDFC Bank chairman quits, cites ethical concerns, ‘certain practices’

HDFC Bank part-time Chairman and Independent Director Atanu Chakraborty has resigned with immediate effect, saying “certain happenings and practices within the bank are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics”.

The Reserve Bank of India has okayed the appointment of Keki Mistry as the interim part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank with effect from March 19 for a period of three months. Mistry was Vice-Chairman of HDFC Ltd before its merger with HDFC Bank.

In a letter to the Chairman of Governance, Nomination, Remuneration Committee of the bank, Chakraborty said, “Certain happenings and practices within the bank, that I have observed over the last two years, are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics. This is the basis of my aforementioned decision.”