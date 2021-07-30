Forgot to carry debit card? Here’s how HDFC Bank customers can withdraw cash at ATMs

A view of the ATM Machine of HDFC Bank in Chandigarh on Friday, August 17 2018. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Generally, we all require a debit or ATM card to withdraw cash from an ATM and it can be annoying if we need to urgently withdraw money but are not carrying the ATM card. However, if you are an HDFC Bank account holder, then you can withdraw cash from the bank’s ATM even without carrying your card.

The country’s largest private sector lender has rolled out its “Cardless Cash Withdrawal” service wherein an account holder can obtain cash from the bank’s ATM even if they are not carrying their debit or ATM card.

On Thursday, HDFC Bank tweeted, “Forgot your ATM Card? Don’t worry, HDFC Bank Cardless Cash is #DigitallyYours with ​​​​​​​24X7 service to withdraw cash at all HDFC Bank ATMs. Enjoy instant and secure mode of cash withdrawals without ATM / Debit Card.”

So how does this feature work? We explain the cardless cash withdrawal process:

Step 1: Adding a beneficiary

To start this process from the scratch, we need to register a beneficiary. The registration of the beneficiary needs to be done through HDFC Bank’s net banking portal and is required only once per beneficiary.

You need to log in with your net banking credentials then select Funds Transfer -> Request -> Add a Beneficiary -> Cardless Cash Withdrawal

Enter the beneficiary details, click on Add and Confirm. After this, confirm the mobile number and enter the OTP you received for validation.

It will now take 30 minutes for the beneficiary details to reflect in your account.

Step 2: Sending money to the beneficiary

Login to net banking with your credentials and select Fund Transfer -> Cardless Cash Withdrawal. Here, you need to select the debit bank account and select the beneficiary to whom the money is to be transferred from list of registered beneficiaries. After this, you need to check the beneficiary details and enter the amount and click on continue and confirm. After this, confirm the mobile number and enter the OTP to validate the transaction.

After this, the beneficiary will receive an SMS that will contain the OTP, nine-digit order ID and the amount.

Step 3: Withdrawal of cash by the beneficiary

Finally, the beneficiary has to visit the nearest HDFC Bank’s ATM and select Cardless Cash which will be displayed in IDLE loop screen and select the preferred language. After this, the beneficiary will be asked to enter the following details in a sequential manner – OTP, beneficiary mobile number, nine-digit order ID and amount of the transaction.

Once these details are successfully validated then the ATM machine will disburse the cash.

It must be noted that the cardless cash withdrawal request can be initiated for a minimum of Rs 100 per transaction and up to a maximum of Rs 10,000 per day or Rs 25,000 per month for a beneficiary. Also, a successful cardless cash withdrawal request will be valid for 24 hours from the time of the creation of the request. After 24 hours, the request will be reversed to the initiator’s account which was initially debited.