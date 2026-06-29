HDFC Bank appoints former CEC Rajiv Kumar as chairman; served on key financial bodies

The board of HDFC Bank has approved the appointment of former Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar as part-time Chairman for a period of three years, effective from the date as approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Kumar, 66, a 1984-batch ex-IAS officer and former Finance Secretary of India in February 2020, has also been appointed as Additional Director (Independent) of the bank for a period of four years effective June 30, 2026, the bank said in an exchange filing.

His appointment has come more than three months after former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned with immediate effect on March 18, saying that “certain happenings and practices within the bank are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics”. Giving a “clean chit” to the bank, the law firms — Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC and Wadia Ghandy & Co — said the contemporaneous evidence reviewed was inconsistent with Chakraborty’s statement, and law firms’ review did not identify any basis for the statement.