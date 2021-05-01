scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 30, 2021
Most read

HDFC Bank announces rejig, with 3 focus areas

Among the changes announced by the bank are current group head for corporate banking Rahul Shukla being entrusted with the commercial banking (MSME) and rural vertical.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
May 1, 2021 2:47:58 am
The initiative has been christened as ‘Project Future-Ready’ internally. 

Seven months after Sashi Jagdishan took over as its CEO and MD, HDFC Bank on Friday announced wide-ranging organisational changes. The bank has been reorganised into three pillars of ‘business verticals’, ‘delivery channels’ and, ‘technology and digital’, as per a statement.

Among the changes announced by the bank are current group head for corporate banking Rahul Shukla being entrusted with the commercial banking (MSME) and rural vertical.

The initiative has been christened as ‘Project Future-Ready’ internally.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 30: Latest News

Advertisement
x