HDFC Bank announces rejig, with 3 focus areas

Seven months after Sashi Jagdishan took over as its CEO and MD, HDFC Bank on Friday announced wide-ranging organisational changes. The bank has been reorganised into three pillars of ‘business verticals’, ‘delivery channels’ and, ‘technology and digital’, as per a statement.

Among the changes announced by the bank are current group head for corporate banking Rahul Shukla being entrusted with the commercial banking (MSME) and rural vertical.

The initiative has been christened as ‘Project Future-Ready’ internally.