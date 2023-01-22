Have strong reason to appeal before SC: Yes Bank CEO

Private lender Yes Bank on Saturday said it has a ‘strong reason’ to appeal in the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court’s order which had set aside the 2020 decision of the RBI- appointed administrator to write off the additional tier I (AT1) bonds worth Rs 8,400 crore.

“The judgment itself is not questioning the regulatory guidelines in term of writing down (AT1) bonds. I think there are questions in terms of the process,” the bank’s Managing Director and CEO Prashant Kumar told reporters.

“The bank is in receipt of a legal opinion which gives us a very strong reason for preferring an appeal before Hon’ble Supreme Court,” he added.

The lender, which was under the verge of collapse, a. A new management and board were appointed as part of a rescue plan worked out by the RBI. RBI allowed a write off of Rs 8,400 crore on AT1 bonds issued by Yes Bank after it was rescued by State Bank of India (SBI).

When asked about the impact of the order, Kumar said there is no immediate impact as the Bombay High Court has given the bank six weeks’ time to make an appeal in the Supreme Court.

“At this point of time, there is no need to make any contingent provisions in our balance sheet,” Kumar added.

In the quarter ended December 2022, the bank reported an 81 per cent decline in its standalone profit after tax of Rs 52 crore compared to Rs 266 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The profit was largely impacted by ageing related provisions. Its provisions increased to Rs 845 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 from Rs 375 crore in the year-ago period. Its net interest income (NII) grew by 11.7 per cent to Rs 1,971 crore. Net interest margins stood at 2.5 per cent.

After transferring stressed assets to the JC Flower ARC, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 2 per cent from 14.7 per cent. Net NPA stood at 1 per cent as compared to 5.3 per cent in Q3 FY22.