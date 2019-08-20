Gujarat: Bank officials hold meetings to generate ideas for growth

Restructuring of loans to MSMEs was one of the key issues discussed in the two-day meetings organised by Bank of Baroda (BoB) with its branch managers of Surat and Tapi district on Monday.

Other nationalised banks having branch offices in Surat organised the meeting at branch level, seeking suggestions to make the sector future ready and be a catalyst in economic growth.

The suggestions and ideas generated in the meeting will be further discussed at the state level and final meetings will be held at the national level.

BoB Surat’s Chief General Manager B R Patel, Deputy General manager K K Singh, region head Vinod Kothari noted down the suggestions given by the branch managers.

“Our main focus was MSME issues. Besides, we also discussed how to improve banking services and make it citizen-friendly,” Patel said.

“There are 12 crore people associated with the MSME sector, including textiles, and Surat is the hub of it. Keeping this in mind, exports finance and other issues the industry faces were also discussed,” he added.

Patel further said, “We have got suggestions and ideas from the branch managers which will be discussed in the upcoming state-level meeting on September 22 and 23. Later, a national-level meeting of the Indian Banks’ Association will also be held where Centre’s representative will also be present. The suggestions and ideas collected from the ground level will be discussed there for further implementation.”

The Deputy General Manager of BoB, Surat, said, “The initiative was taken to seek ways and means available to increase credit to various sectors of economy, enhance use of technology to bring about innovation and enable big data analytics and make banking citizen-centric as well as more responsive to the needs of farmers, small industrialists, entrepreneurs, youth, students and women.”