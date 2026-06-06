Govt re-appoints Swaminathan Janakiraman as RBI Deputy Governor for two years

The RBI has four deputies to Governor Sanjay Malhotra: Swaminathan, Poonam Gupta, Shirish Chandra Murmu, and Rohit Jain.

The Centre has re-appointed Swaminathan Janakiraman as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a period of two years, the central bank said on Friday. His term will begin from June 26.

Swaminathan was first named as Deputy Governor in June 2023, prior to which he was a managing director at the country’s largest bank, State Bank of India.

As Deputy Governor, Swaminathan is in charge of several key areas, including the Department of Supervision and Inspection Department, among others.

The RBI has four deputies to Governor Sanjay Malhotra: Swaminathan, Poonam Gupta, Shirish Chandra Murmu, and Rohit Jain.