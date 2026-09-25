Government never agreed to 5-day work week for banks, facts being twisted: Sources

3 min readUpdated: Sep 25, 2026 02:47 PM IST
The government never agreed to a 5-day working week for banks, a finance ministry official has said ahead of the three-day strike announced by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30 because this key demand has not been met.
“The five-day week was never agreed at the time of the last wage negotiations. It was never a negotiating tool. They (bank unions) are twisting the facts,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.
In a letter dated September 22, the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation said there had been no response to this demand “which was agreed and signed in March, 2024 under the last wage revision settlement”. The letter added that officials from the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) had informed union representatives that the issue of five-days banking is “under consideration by the Government”.
Currently, bank branches are open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of every month.
The 12th Bipartite Settlement, agreed in March 2024, said that “in terms of an understanding” was reached between the IBA and unions to declare all Saturdays as holidays for banks.
“…IBA has accordingly recommended to the Government. The due changes in the working hours, will be effective after approval by the Government of India and necessary clearances from Government / Reserve Bank of India,” the Settlement said.
However, the finance ministry official asserted the government had not agreed to a five-day work week, although a lot of other concessions were made.
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“The IBA didn’t want to go beyond an 11% hike in the wage negotiations, but the government intervened and a hike of 17% was announced. Even on the issue of family pension, the IBA was not keen but the government said that post-retirement, they will be on the other side, and they should not fight it,” the source said, adding that the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme had been kept on hold for the current financial year following opposition.
Announced in November 2024, the PLI scheme for public sector banks’ employees faced intense pushback and was called “discriminatory” because it was only for Scale 4 officers and above. According to bank unions, the scheme is divisive, demotivating, and distortionary.
With the three-day strike that begins on Monday in mind, the government on Wednesday said public sector banks and regional rural banks will function as normal on September 27, Sunday. The decision, the Ministry of Finance said, was being taken to ensure “genuine banking needs” of the public are not hindered for an extended period.
With September 26 being a non-working Saturday for banks, the three-day strike would have led to banks being shut for five days in a row.
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The RBI has given its approval for all bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches, and currency chests to remain “fully operational” on Sunday, the finance ministry further said on Wednesday.