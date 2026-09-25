Government never agreed to 5-day work week for banks, facts being twisted: Sources

Currently, bank branches are open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of every month. (File Photo/Enhanced using photo)

The government never agreed to a 5-day working week for banks, a finance ministry official has said ahead of the three-day strike announced by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30 because this key demand has not been met.

“The five-day week was never agreed at the time of the last wage negotiations. It was never a negotiating tool. They (bank unions) are twisting the facts,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.

In a letter dated September 22, the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation said there had been no response to this demand “which was agreed and signed in March, 2024 under the last wage revision settlement”. The letter added that officials from the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) had informed union representatives that the issue of five-days banking is “under consideration by the Government”.