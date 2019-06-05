FY20: SBI sets 10-12 per cent credit growth

State Bank of India has set a credit growth of 10-12 per cent in FY20 and assured that the year “will be a turning point” for the bank. “Not only will the financials improve going forward, efforts will also be directed to achieve a more sustainable mix of business, both domestically and in overseas operations,” SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said in the bank’s Annual Report for the year 2018-19.

“Taking cues from the last year, the bank has set the goal to achieve a healthy credit growth of 10-12 per cent in FY2020. To an extent the credit revival and recoveries in FY19 have already set the tone and the bank is confident of achieving the target set for FY20,” Kumar said.

“The corporate credit area had attracted considerable attention in the last two years. Revamping of corporate credit structure and system within the bank on lines that will widen the universe of clients and focus on new segments has already been initiated and the results are visible,” he said. “Strengthening of credit processes and increased product penetration across high priority relationships has been and will be our guiding principle going forward.”

According to the SBI Chairman, it was envisaged last year that business growth will be achieved by portfolio reordering that will reduce the Credit RWA to total advances ratio and internal reorganisation of the corporate banking. “However, a sustainable recovery is not just a mechanical arithmetic but it also requires deep structural transformation and strategic shifts in portfolio. Such an exercise should ultimately improve the RoA (return on assets), minimise asset liability mismatches and reduce the payback period of our investments,” he said.

“Accordingly, our transformation strategy going forward will continue to focus predominantly on five areas: customer service, corporate credit revamp, digitisation of banking operations, synergy between subsidiaries and development of our human resource,” he said.