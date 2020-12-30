Former DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty likely to be HDFC Bank chairman

Atanu Chakraborty, former Economic Affairs Secretary, is likely to be the next chairman of HDFC Bank. According to sources close to the development, the bank has written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recommending the name of Chakraborty.

Once approved by RBI, Chakraborty — a 1985 batch IAS officer of the Gujarat Cadre — may take over as the part-time chairman of HDFC Bank in January. The tenure of its current part-time chairperson Shyamala Gopinath will end on January 1.

While HDFC Bank declined to comment, Chakraborty, told The Indian Express said, “I do not wish to comment on this matter as it is a communication between two different entities, the bank and RBI. I would like to say that I have not thought about it and as of now there is no job on my mind.”

While Chakraborty retired as the Economic Affairs Secretary in April, the office memorandum of Department of Personnel and Training states that any Group A retired official is required to seek the government’s approval if he takes a commercial employment within one year of retirement.

When asked about the same he said, “I haven’t thought about any job as of now but there are certain standard rules for civil servants and I would follow them.”

Earlier, on Monday, the bank informed the stock exchanges that “the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Ltd (“the Bank”) at its meeting held today, has recommended the appointment of the Part-Time Chairperson of the Bank and has submitted its recommendation to the Reserve Bank of India for approval under Section 35B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.”