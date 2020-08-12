Foreign investors with domestic AIFs in IFSC don’t need to get PAN

The move has been enacted after a long-pending demand from investment funds and is expected to help bring in higher investment capital. (File)

The Income Tax department has exempted foreign investors from obtaining PAN in domestic Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) operating in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) if TDS has been deducted from their income by the fund. The move has been enacted after a long-pending demand from investment funds and is expected to help bring in higher investment capital.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has inserted new Rule 114AAB notifying class or classes of persons to whom provisions of Section 139A of Income Tax Act for mandatory obtaining PAN shall not apply, specifying that the provisions shall not apply to a non-resident if the non-resident does not earn any income in India, other than the income from investment in Category I or Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) located in IFSC in India, and if TDS on such income is deducted by the specified fund.

“AIFs, especially Category I & II, being the class of pooled-in vehicles for investing in real estate and private equity, attract HNI investors. Now with this exemption of need for PAN Card granted to NRIs to invest in those AIFs based in IFSC, it could attract a new investor base and aim for higher investment capital,” Srinath Sridharan, senior BFSI leader, said.

Nangia Andersen LLP Partner Sunil Gidwani said it was a long pending demand by foreign investor community that they should be exempted from tax compliance since the fund in IFSC would be withholding tax payable by the investors. “This would go a long way in making it easy for the fund managers to attract foreign investors in a fund set up in IFSC and would give impetus to IFSC as a fund jurisdiction,” he said.

An AIF refers to any fund established or incorporated in India which is a privately pooled investment vehicle which collects funds from sophisticated investors, whether Indian or foreign, for investing in accordance with a defined investment policy for the benefit of its investors. Based upon the investment in the fund, they are divided into three categories — Category I AIF, Category II AIF, Category III AIF.

Category I funds invest in start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and venture capital. Category II funds include private equity funds, real estate funds, among others. Category III AIFs include hedge funds.

In 2017, Sebi allowed alternative investment funds operating in IFSC to invest in securities listed in such centres.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.