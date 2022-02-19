FM calls for bridging global infrastructure funding gap

By: ENS Economic Bureau |
February 19, 2022 3:34:32 am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday stressed on the need for bridging the funding gap for infrastructure, as well as for developing innovative financing mechanisms for an inclusive growth in the sector.
At a virtual discussion on ‘Sustainable Financing and Infrastructure’ at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under G20 presidency of Indonesia, she backed the efforts being made for scaling up sustainable finance instruments, with a focus on improving accessibility and affordability.
