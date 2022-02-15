Managing investments post-retirement is important. A well-laid-out investment strategy in retirement is a must to meet the rising healthcare costs and maintain the desired standard of life. Depending on the monthly pension may not be a good idea as often the funds may not be adequate to meet rising expenses. You may understand this, but your parents who have always strived to give you the best may ignore this important fact. They either depend on a few selected financial products to park their money or adopt an investment strategy that may not give them adequate results. It is here that you should be proactive in helping them take suitable actions with their investments so that they don’t feel the pinch of high expenses once they retire.

To start with, take a holistic view of their current investment and the one-time corpus – PF, gratuity, leave encashment they get post-retirement. These would give you a fair idea before you suggest ways to improve parents’ investments. Your focus should be to have a balanced investment strategy with impetus on debt products.

Here are five ways to help your retiring parents with their investments:

Reduce equity exposure

Overall equity allocation post-retirement should not be more than 20-30 per cent. If the current allocation is higher, consider taking immediate remedial actions. It would be wise to opt only for limited large-cap stocks, if required, and go for balanced advantage funds, which not only protect the investment but offer inflation-beating returns. Such a rebalancing of equity investments will offer stability to your parents’ overall portfolios.

Opt for Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP)

Take a look at your parents’ long-term mutual fund (MF) investments. If they do not wish to continue the SIP anymore or find it difficult to maintain SIP payments, you can ask them to terminate investments without withdrawing the funds. You may leave the investment as is and let it grow as per the market. If they need a second income from these investments, you may encourage them to opt for SWP in their MF investments and receive a fixed payout either monthly or quarterly till units last. If need be, you may look at switching the investment in another suitable mutual fund scheme with a debt bias or balanced approach and put the SWP.

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Monthly Income Scheme

The large PF and gratuity corpus may be deployed in the quarterly payment option of SCSS as it fetches one of the highest interest rates of 7.4 per cent currently. With an investment not exceeding Rs 15 lakh, the scheme will yield a quarterly payout of Rs 27,750 on the maximum permissible investment. You may also consider a 5-year investment in the Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) offered at the post offices with a current interest rate of 6.6 per cent. With a maximum permissible investment limit of Rs 9 lakh under the joint ownership, the monthly interest payout would be Rs 4,950. Under single ownership, the maximum investment allowed is Rs 4.5 lakh. Interest earned in both these instruments is fully taxable. Moreover, the investment made in SCSS is eligible for tax benefits under Section 80C while there are no such benefits in MIS.

Maintain PPF investment

If parents have a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account which is maturing upon completion of 15 years tenure, you may suggest they continue with it by extending the investment in blocks of 5 years if they don’t need the funds. Since PPF currently fetches an interest of 7.1 per cent – one of the highest in debt instruments – they may continue the account and earn interest. After the five-year extension, they can either extend it by five years or withdraw the corpus. Interest earned on PPF is exempt from any taxes. Further, yearly investment in PPF qualifies for tax rebate under Section 80C.

Invest in tax saving instruments

If your parents’ tax liabilities are high, you may suggest tax-saving debt instruments like Tax Saving Fixed Deposit account with a lock-in period of 5 years. Tax-free bonds are another option where retirees can invest to cut down their income tax. Interest earned is tax-free. However, here the tenure is much longer with as high as 10-20 years and could create liquidity issues.

While tackling retiree parents’ investments, it is equally necessary that they are covered by adequate medical insurance. Being medically insured can significantly help your investments as they largely remain untouched in unexpected medical emergencies. Further, you need to understand the risk-taking ability of your parents. If they have a moderate to high-risk appetite, you may substitute some of the above-mentioned debt instruments with equity products. For instance, for tax saving, equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) may be considered. Proper financial planning post-retirement should be subject to review every three years. Depending on the needs, consider a mix of available investment options.

The author is the CEO at BankBazaar.com. Views expressed are that of the author.