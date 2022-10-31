scorecardresearch
First pilot of Digital Rupee to commence on Tuesday: RBI

The use case for the pilot is settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities, the RBI said in a statement on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, India, February 2, 2016. (REUTERS)

The Reserve Bank said the first pilot of the Central Bank Digital Currency — Digital Rupee (Wholesale segment) will be launched on Tuesday for transactions in government securities.



Nine banks — State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC — have been identified for participation in the pilot.

The RBI also said the first pilot of Digital Rupee – Retail segment is planned for launch within a month in select locations in closed user groups comprising customers and merchants.

