FIR against Lakshmi Vilas Bank, directors for `794-cr deposit loan ‘adjustment’

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Lakshmi Vilas Bank, its directors and other unknown persons, based on a complaint by Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) regarding “adjustment” of Rs 794 crore deposit loan.

“During 2017-18, the bank had adjusted deposit loans aggregating to Rs 794 crore, extended to RHC Holding and Ranchem, group firms of Religare Finvest against RFL’s deposits,” the bank said.

“Mere registration of FIR against the bank does not mean anything at this stage. The bank is committed to cooperate with the investigating agencies and authorities to bring out the malicious attempts of RFL to mislead the public to cover up fraud indulged by their own promoters, employees and group firms,” the bank said. Disputing the said “adjustment”, RFL has filed a suit against the bank in May 2018 before the Delhi High Court and the same is being defended by the bank.

“RFL had also filed an interim application in the suit claiming attachment of the assets of the bank, its employees, directors etc,” the bank said. The said application was heard for over a year and when the same was reserved for orders, RFL made a submission to the court for withdrawing the said interim application for the reasons best known to them, it said.