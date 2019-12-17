Financial sector calls for easier KYC, relief for NBFCs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI/File) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI/File)

In a pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday, representatives of financial sector and capital markets suggested measures for alleviation of stress among NBFCs, governance changes in public sector banks (PSBs) and need for streamlining KYC norms to expand financial inclusion.

They demanded reduction of goods and services tax (GST) rate on term insurance for increasing its penetration. Bankers stressed the need for governance reforms in PSBs with special focus on recommendations of the PJ Nayak Committee.

Bankers also suggested need for easing know your customer (KYC) norms to promote credit deployment to digitally active customers.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said a number of suggestions came from various financial sectors including banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies. “There were taxation suggestions. We have taken note of it. Taxation concern would be addressed in given fiscal space. Inflation is still benign, credit growth is also happening. All these factors will be kept in mind,” he said.

To give a boost to Indian markets, the representatives submitted several suggestions on enhancing credit offtake from banks, governance, risk capital issues, improving functioning and alleviating stress among NBFCs, the Finance Ministry said in a statement after the meeting.

They also made a case for promoting leasing by reducing GST, and for enhancing support from private banks to the Stand-Up India scheme. The demand for GST reduction comes days ahead of the GST Council meeting scheduled for December 18.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said taxation change issues relating to improvement in credit growth were discussed. “We have suggested measures to attract investors in financial market.”

“We have made a suggestion to raise tax break on NPS (New Pension Scheme) from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh and increasing the age limit for the Atal Pension Yojana to 50 years,” Supratim Bandyopadhyay, member (finance), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, said.

Finance Industry Development Council chairman Raman Aggarwal said overdependence of NBFCs on banks needs to be rectified and funding sources need to be diversified. The industry has requested that a re-finance window for NBFCs needs to be created under NABARD or SIDBI, he said.

Beside Sitharaman, the meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian and other senior officials of the Finance Ministry.

Major stakeholders of financial sector and capital markets participated in the meeting including Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan, Securities and Exchange Board of India whole-time member Madhabi Puri Buch, LIC Chairman MR Kumar, Kotak Mahindra Bank MD and CEO Uday Kotak, Bandhan Bank MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, among others.

